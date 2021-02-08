M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,444,605 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,712,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,444,605 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 3.38% of Kosmos Energy worth $27,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 16.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 844,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 117,293 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 115.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 160,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 85,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 62.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 525,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 201,850 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Renaissance Capital cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

NYSE:KOS opened at $2.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $224.79 million for the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 41.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

