M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,444,605 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,712,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,444,605 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 3.38% of Kosmos Energy worth $27,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 19.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,946,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 30.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,297,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503,096 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 16.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,974,819 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 572,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy by 31.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,901,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 932,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 955,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 36,111 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KOS opened at $2.68 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $224.79 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

