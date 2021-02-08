M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 13,309 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,309 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 13,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 347,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,085,000 after purchasing an additional 60,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total transaction of $2,203,158.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,255,830.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,862 shares of company stock worth $77,302,785. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $169.93 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $175.70. The firm has a market cap of $155.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

