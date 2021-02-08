M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 5,298 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $247,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $566.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.47.

Shares of TMO opened at $492.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $490.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $250.21 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $195.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

