M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,213 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $19,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 88.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. Mizuho dropped their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised their price target on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Exelon has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day moving average is $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

