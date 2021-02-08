M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,628 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $24,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter worth about $37,000. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ opened at $56.21 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.91.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.44.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.