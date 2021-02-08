M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,213 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $19,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 103,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 173,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXC stock opened at $43.68 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Exelon from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

