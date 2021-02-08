M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 288,495 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,493 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in eBay were worth $14,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $27,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $27,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in eBay by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the third quarter worth $36,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $793,777.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $62.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.06. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $64.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.