M&G Investment Management Ltd. Buys 4,583 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 336,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $38,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNHI shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $14.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $14.43.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

