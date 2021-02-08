M&G Investment Management Ltd. Acquires Shares of 1,536,996 HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,536,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,740,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUYA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HUYA by 28.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 21,299 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 806.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,928 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 28.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 98,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 31.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 44,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HUYA by 333.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,834,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029,393 shares in the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUYA stock opened at $26.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.27. HUYA Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.63 and a beta of 0.96.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $1.36. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. HUYA’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of HUYA from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. HUYA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

