MetLife (NYSE:MET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $53.29

Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.29 and last traded at $53.27, with a volume of 33135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.66. The company has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $1,039,000. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 103,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,850,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Bell Bank increased its position in shares of MetLife by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 73,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 421.6% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 13,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,912,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,726,000 after purchasing an additional 113,886 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

