Meridian Network Trading Down 2.8% Over Last 7 Days (LOCK)

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Meridian Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges. Meridian Network has a market cap of $1.31 million and $568,717.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00098262 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003441 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

LOCK is a token. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

Meridian Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

