Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Meridian from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.93. Meridian has a 52 week low of $10.68 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.90 million, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.64. Meridian had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.59%. On average, analysts expect that Meridian will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Meridian’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meridian by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Meridian during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Meridian in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Meridian by 1,036.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian by 30.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and middle market businesses primarily in southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware, and southern New Jersey. The company offers non-interest and interest checking deposits and time deposits, as well as money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as business lines of credit, term loans, small business lending, lease financing, and shared national credits.

