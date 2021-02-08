Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Meridian Bioscience reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year earnings of $1.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.07 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meridian Bioscience.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%.

VIVO has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Meridian Bioscience in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Meridian Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Bihl III acquired 5,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $88,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,520.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 182.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIVO stock opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Meridian Bioscience has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $29.23.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meridian Bioscience (VIVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.