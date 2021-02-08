Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 3,621 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its holdings in 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in 2U were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of 2U in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 2,978.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $46.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average of $38.28. 2U, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.51 and a 52 week high of $49.46.

In other 2U news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 41,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,928,974.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 129,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,094,537. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 20,500 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $895,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 236,514 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,931.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 65,292 shares of company stock worth $2,986,902. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

TWOU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of 2U in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on 2U from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 2U from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 2U in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.08.

2U Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. The Graduate Program Segment targets students seeking a full graduate degree. The Short Course Segment targets working professionals seeking career advancement through skills attainment.

