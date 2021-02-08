Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Raises Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,920 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the airline’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,921 shares of the airline’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.8% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 4.3% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

NYSE LUV opened at $50.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

