Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $304,000 Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Viasat by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viasat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Viasat by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 6,227 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat stock opened at $53.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,698.00 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $68.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.37. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair upgraded Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

Viasat Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.