Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Cuts Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JNPR. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 45.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,633,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $142,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,792 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $143,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,880 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,268,748 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $48,778,000 after buying an additional 593,292 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,236,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $198,595,000 after buying an additional 504,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,276,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,936,000 after buying an additional 343,968 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $24.55 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.20 and a 52-week high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

