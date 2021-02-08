Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Cuts Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ciena in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 59.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.97.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $55.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $828.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $111,300.00. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $43,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,900 shares of company stock worth $1,513,687. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

