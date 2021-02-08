Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 591 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,337.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $30.59 on Monday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $31.19. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.