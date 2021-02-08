Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.23

Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 1662968 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of C$74.90 million and a P/E ratio of -19.09.

Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:MGA)

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

