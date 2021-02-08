MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) Receives C$4.98 Average PT from Analysts

MEG Energy Corp. (TSE:MEG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.98.

MEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MEG Energy from C$4.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

MEG Energy stock traded up C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$5.73. The company had a trading volume of 2,461,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,159,798. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$1.13 and a 12-month high of C$7.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.67.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 750 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

