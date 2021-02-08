MEET.ONE Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week (MEETONE)

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 8th. One MEET.ONE token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $345,503.89 and approximately $435.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MEET.ONE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00049418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.28 or 0.00164850 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00068046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.15 or 0.00057369 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00207184 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00065656 BTC.

About MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MEET.ONE is meet.one . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MEET.ONE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MEET.ONE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MEET.ONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MEET.ONE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.