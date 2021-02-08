Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Position Raised by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 120,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $14,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $2,249,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 50,583 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock opened at $118.40 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $121.36. The company has a market cap of $159.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,448,671.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Medtronic from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.