Medpace (MEDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 15th. Analysts expect Medpace to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MEDP opened at $147.05 on Monday. Medpace has a one year low of $58.72 and a one year high of $150.57. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.13.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $1,400,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 23,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,341,229.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total value of $1,832,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,771,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,164,945.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 532,750 shares of company stock valued at $74,888,848. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas.

