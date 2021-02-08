McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Financial Review

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) and McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for BBQ and McDonald’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BBQ 0 1 0 0 2.00 McDonald’s 0 7 22 0 2.76

McDonald’s has a consensus target price of $232.57, suggesting a potential upside of 9.40%. Given McDonald’s’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe McDonald’s is more favorable than BBQ.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BBQ and McDonald’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BBQ $82.27 million 0.68 -$650,000.00 N/A N/A McDonald’s $21.08 billion 7.52 $6.03 billion $7.84 27.11

McDonald’s has higher revenue and earnings than BBQ.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.3% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of McDonald’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of BBQ shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of McDonald’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

BBQ has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McDonald’s has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BBQ and McDonald’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BBQ 5.48% -12.03% -2.70% McDonald’s 25.60% -53.62% 9.56%

Summary

McDonald’s beats BBQ on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City Food & Brewery, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrÃ©e items and side dishes that are prepared using proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 27, 2020, it had 139 restaurants, including 48 company-owned restaurants and 91 franchise-operated restaurants in 28 states and three countries. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

