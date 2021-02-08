McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 97.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,450 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Security National Trust Co. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MKC opened at $90.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.23. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $56.11 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

