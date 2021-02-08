Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) vs. Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Braveheart Resources (OTCMKTS:RIINF) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Maverix Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braveheart Resources N/A -342.95% -30.96% Maverix Metals 16.03% 4.87% 3.84%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Braveheart Resources and Maverix Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Braveheart Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Maverix Metals 0 2 5 0 2.71

Maverix Metals has a consensus target price of $7.35, suggesting a potential upside of 38.42%. Given Maverix Metals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Maverix Metals is more favorable than Braveheart Resources.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Braveheart Resources and Maverix Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braveheart Resources N/A N/A -$3.95 million N/A N/A Maverix Metals $33.24 million 22.44 -$7.67 million $0.06 88.50

Braveheart Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maverix Metals.

Risk and Volatility

Braveheart Resources has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.08, suggesting that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Maverix Metals beats Braveheart Resources on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources Inc., an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for base and precious metals primarily in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its principal project is Bull River Mine, which is located in the Cranbrook, British Colombia. The company was formerly known as Rainbow Resources Inc. and changed its name to Braveheart Resources Inc. in November 2014. Braveheart Resources Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as MacMillan Minerals Inc. Maverix Metals Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

