Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

MMX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Maverix Metals from $8.50 to $8.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Maverix Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Maverix Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.01.

Shares of MMX stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. Maverix Metals has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.10. The firm has a market cap of $752.85 million, a P/E ratio of 107.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $14.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Maverix Metals will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maverix Metals by 414.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.48% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and other metals. As of December 31, 2019, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

