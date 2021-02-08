Mattel (MAT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.51 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,851.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. Mattel has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $19.42.

Get Mattel alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MAT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Mattel from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mattel from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.66.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.