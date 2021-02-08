Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Matador Resources reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $2.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Matador Resources.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.98.

Shares of MTDR opened at $18.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,509,000 after purchasing an additional 861,068 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 937,914 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 79,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,424 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after purchasing an additional 39,109 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 586,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 443,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 70,568 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

