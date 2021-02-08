Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 125,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Mastercard by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,325 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $338.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $337.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $337.12 and its 200-day moving average is $332.61. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total transaction of $56,236,501.62. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 531,042 shares of company stock worth $173,763,276. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their price target on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.