Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Masco by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after acquiring an additional 67,563 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at $1,677,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Masco by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,906 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $56.42 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $60.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. Barclays cut Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Masco from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Masco in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.76.

In related news, VP Scott E. Mcdowell sold 2,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $123,692.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

