Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.27.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $129.48 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $150.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.72.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue was down 57.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 7,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $1,032,492.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,351,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $858,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.