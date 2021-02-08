HC Wainwright Increases Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Price Target to $30.00

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.21% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Patent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of Marathon Patent Group stock opened at $22.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 4.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.60. Marathon Patent Group has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $28.37.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative return on equity of 48.25% and a negative net margin of 319.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Patent Group will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO David Philip Lieberman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $46,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,309 shares in the company, valued at $444,700.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Merrick D. Okamoto sold 632,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $12,962,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,148,502.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 651,500 shares of company stock worth $13,082,455 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MARA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 267,807.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,446,000 after acquiring an additional 808,777 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marathon Patent Group by 333,397.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 126,691 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Patent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Patent Group

Marathon Patent Group, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies. The company was formerly known as American Strategic Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Patent Group, Inc in February 2013. Marathon Patent Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

