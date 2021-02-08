Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 48,619 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Marathon Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 24.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 48,619 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in 3M were worth $25,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 4.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,891,000 after acquiring an additional 24,299 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 4.6% during the third quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.5% during the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 15.6% during the third quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

In related news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MMM opened at $179.01 on Monday. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.