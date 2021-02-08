Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Macquarie

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) had its target price lifted by Macquarie from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MSGS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.89.

Shares of MSGS opened at $176.08 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 1-year low of $140.15 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.44.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.93 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 95.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $187,090,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $104,257,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $70,756,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $22,815,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $14,544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

