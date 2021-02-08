Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.59.

A number of brokerages recently commented on M. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. OTR Global raised Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $4.38 and a 1 year high of $22.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.98.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

