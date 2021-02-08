MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.05

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $65.05 and last traded at $64.90, with a volume of 2436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.71.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTSI. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.60.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $2,371,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John L. Ocampo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $84,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 121,180 shares of company stock valued at $5,365,465. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,787,000 after buying an additional 665,527 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,643,000 after buying an additional 278,218 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,094,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,283,000 after buying an additional 220,090 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,121,000 after purchasing an additional 173,911 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 934,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,416,000 after purchasing an additional 42,872 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.