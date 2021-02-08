M. Kulyk & Associates LLC Acquires New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,011 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,000. Visa comprises about 1.7% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Visa by 251.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.64.

NYSE:V opened at $208.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,205 shares of company stock valued at $15,545,693 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.