Lympo (LYM) Price Hits $0.0045

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Lympo token can currently be bought for $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Lympo has traded up 37.9% against the dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $184,606.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00062906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $468.64 or 0.01225114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.68 or 0.06618304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00051720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022884 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00017010 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00033248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Lympo is a token. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 tokens. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO

