Lyft (LYFT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.44. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $499.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lyft to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LYFT opened at $53.12 on Monday. Lyft has a 52-week low of $14.56 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Lyft from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Lyft from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Lyft from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lyft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

In other news, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 1,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $72,909.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Lawee sold 309,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $15,474,819.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 864,243 shares of company stock valued at $43,191,175. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

