Lunyr (LUN) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. Lunyr has a market cap of $458,832.08 and approximately $96,983.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 71.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00058641 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.17 or 0.01146822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.19 or 0.05878465 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00047335 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00017759 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00032979 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00020311 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Lunyr Profile

LUN is a token. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. The official website for Lunyr is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

