L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $80.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

LRLCY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised L’Oréal from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on L’Oréal in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of L’Oréal to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L’Oréal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.00.

LRLCY stock opened at $73.76 on Friday. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $43.46 and a twelve month high of $77.46. The company has a market cap of $206.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.62.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

