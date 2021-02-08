LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Get LiveXLive Media alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.92.

NASDAQ:LIVX opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $315.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. LiveXLive Media has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 million. Research analysts predict that LiveXLive Media will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveXLive Media news, CFO Michael Quartieri purchased 19,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.90 per share, with a total value of $55,839.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,839.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 14,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $31,610.39. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,528,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,317,493.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 101,477 shares of company stock worth $247,877 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in LiveXLive Media by 1,532.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LiveXLive Media by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in LiveXLive Media by 342.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 122,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 94,820 shares during the last quarter. 40.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LiveXLive Media (LIVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LiveXLive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveXLive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.