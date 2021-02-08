Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.81% of Lithia Motors worth $63,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,780 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,895,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,430,000. Saya Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,070,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 30.3% in the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 269,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,473,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lithia Motors from $315.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithia Motors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.42.

LAD opened at $369.25 on Monday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.74 and a 52 week high of $372.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.11. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.54%.

In related news, SVP Tina Miller sold 900 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 10,410 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.75, for a total value of $2,974,657.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,499.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,512 shares of company stock valued at $8,271,905. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

