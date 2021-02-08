Lisa A. Mango Sells 8,332 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 8,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total value of $448,094.96. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 46,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,431.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lisa A. Mango also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Lisa A. Mango sold 58,326 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.52, for a total value of $2,421,695.52.

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $55.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.06. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.35, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 126.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 15.0% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.86.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

