Liquidity Network Price Hits $0.0142 on Top Exchanges (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquidity Network has a market capitalization of $759,842.55 and $85,821.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00048442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $71.65 or 0.00163181 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.60 or 0.00062866 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00056784 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.68 or 0.00206531 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00064604 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.