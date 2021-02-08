LiquidApps (DAPP) Hits Market Cap of $10.40 Million

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 31.1% higher against the dollar. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $10.40 million and approximately $17,818.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000234 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 136.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00041656 BTC.

LiquidApps Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,053,570,342 coins and its circulating supply is 705,945,771 coins. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

Buying and Selling LiquidApps

LiquidApps can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

