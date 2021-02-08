Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Lincoln National stock opened at $51.08 on Monday. Lincoln National has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $61.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.91 and its 200 day moving average is $41.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 110,375 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $5,623,606.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 286,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,596,614.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 151,015 shares of company stock worth $7,781,116 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

